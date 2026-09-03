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Home / World / Pakistan’s tax, inflation burden triggers shutter-down strike in Karachi

Pakistan’s tax, inflation burden triggers shutter-down strike in Karachi

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan] September 3 (ANI): A widening coalition of traders in Karachi has announced support for Jamaat-e-Islami’s nationwide shutter-down strike, protesting rising taxes, inflation and additional levies on petrol and diesel, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the All City Traders Alliance and the All Iron and Steel Merchants Association have thrown their support behind the September 3 strike. The All City Traders Alliance said all markets under its umbrella would remain completely closed, while its president Hammad Poonawala urged traders to participate in demonstrations against inflation and increased taxation.

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The All Iron and Steel Merchants Association also confirmed that its affiliated markets would observe the shutdown. The latest announcements have strengthened the strike campaign, with representatives of 43 markets, along with electronics dealers and traders from Clifton and DHA, already agreeing to close their businesses. Several prominent commercial centres, including Panorama Centre, Atrium Mall, Madina City Mall, Victoria Market, Zainab Market, International Market and Clifton Market, among other areas, are expected to remain closed. Markets across Clifton and DHA have also announced their participation, according to trader representatives.

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Karachi’s electronics sector is joining the action as well. Karachi Electronics Dealers Association president Rizwan Irfan said electronics markets would shut in protest against the petroleum levy, inflation and agreements involving independent power producers (IPPs). He called for a peaceful demonstration. However, the strike will not cover every commercial sector. Wholesale commodity markets, including Jodia Bazaar, will remain operational, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The Wholesale Karachi Pharma Organisation has similarly decided to keep medicine markets open on Thursday. Meanwhile, JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has warned the government that protests could intensify if its demands are ignored. He demanded withdrawal of the petrol levy, renegotiation of IPP agreements and urgent measures to contain inflation, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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