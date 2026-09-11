Pakistan’s telecom sector lacks as National Assembly panel slam poor mobile, internet services

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 (ANI): The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology has raised serious concerns over the worsening quality of mobile phone and internet services across Pakistan, questioning the effectiveness of regulators and telecom operators in addressing persistent connectivity problems, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the committee discussed widespread complaints about unreliable mobile networks and poor internet connectivity during its meeting at Parliament House. The lawmakers subsequently decided to summon representatives of major telecom companies at the committee’s next session to seek explanations over the continued deterioration in services.

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Committee Chairman Syed Amin-ul-Haq directed officials of the Ministry of Information Technology and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take stronger and more effective measures to improve network performance.

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He stated that the poor standard of telecommunications services had become an urgent nationwide issue requiring immediate attention. Amin-ul-Haq highlighted the difficulties faced by ordinary consumers, saying that mobile users frequently had to attempt a call several times before successfully connecting.

Such failures, he noted, were particularly concerning at a time when reliable telecommunications had become essential for business, education, government services and everyday communication.

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The committee’s criticism also placed the spotlight on the regulatory performance of the PTA. Officials appearing before the lawmakers acknowledged that significant problems existed with both mobile networks and internet services in different parts of the country.

PTA officials informed the committee that four show-cause notices had been issued to telecom operators during the previous six months over service-related issues. Over a longer period, the authority had issued 48 show-cause notices and 22 warning letters to telecom companies.

The regulator also disclosed that penalties amounting to Rs68.9 million had been imposed on telecom operators, as cited by The Express Tribune.

However, PTA officials told lawmakers that the authority’s maximum permissible fine against a telecom company was Rs350 million.

The figures prompted broader questions over whether existing regulatory measures and financial penalties were sufficient to force telecom companies to improve service quality, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)