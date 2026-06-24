Wana [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): In a stark reminder of the crumbling security apparatus and the state's persistent failure to protect female education in Pakistan, unidentified extremists blew up a government girls' primary school using explosive materials in the Sara Ghowara area of Birmal tehsil late on Tuesday night, according to a report by Dawn.

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District Police Officer Muhammad Tahir Shah confirmed that the catastrophic late-night explosion completely demolished the educational facility. Dawn reported that the local police have merely registered an initial report in the daily log and launched a routine probe, even as no terror outfit or individual has claimed responsibility for the sabotage so far.

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The latest attack underscores a lawless environment where safe spaces for children are rapidly disappearing. According to local police and terror-afflicted residents cited by Dawn, targeted strikes against educational infrastructure have escalated sharply in Lower South Waziristan in recent months, exposing the failure of law enforcement agencies to maintain order.

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This targeted destruction follows a grim trajectory of unchecked militancy in Birmal tehsil, where anonymous attackers had previously struck two separate schools in February and March.

Local community leaders and residents noted that these repeated acts of violence expose a deep-rooted hostility toward modern education and present a severe jeopardy to the future of children, particularly young girls, who already face staggering structural and societal hurdles in accessing basic educational opportunities within the country's restive, remote regions.

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The collapse of administrative control over radical elements is further mirrored in neighbouring districts.

A government-run girls' school in North Waziristan's Mir Ali was completely flattened by explosives in December 2025. This followed an October incident where another state-run primary school for girls was reduced to rubble using explosives in the Wanda Zahidgul area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district. (ANI)

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