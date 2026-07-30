Karachi [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Members of Pakistan's transgender community staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club against soaring inflation and the recent increase in petroleum prices, saying the rising cost of living has made it increasingly difficult for them to survive, The Express Tribune reported.

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Holding placards and chanting slogans, demonstrators on Wednesday, called on the government to reverse fuel price hikes and reduce the prices of essential commodities. According to The Express Tribune, the protesters warned that continued inaction would deepen the hardships faced by economically vulnerable sections of society, particularly marginalised communities.

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Addressing the gathering, Gender Interactive Alliance spokesperson Zehrish Somroo said the transgender community had been forced to take to the streets because inflation was steadily eroding their livelihoods. "We have come out today to protest against rising inflation and the increase in fuel prices because the cost of living continues to rise every day, and it has deeply affected the lives of the transgender community as well," she said.

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Somroo also appealed to the authorities to provide greater support to the community. "You have not provided us with employment, education or equal opportunities, but at the very least, do not let inflation affect the charity and donations that many of us depend on for survival," she added.

Transgender rights activist Bindiya Rana told The Express Tribune that the demonstration was intended to draw attention to the struggles faced by ordinary citizens rather than create confrontation. She said the protest reflected the growing economic pressure experienced by people across the country.

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Participants said repeated fuel price increases and the rising cost of everyday essentials had pushed many low-income families to the brink. According to The Express Tribune, some people had been forced to sell personal belongings, motorcycles and even their children's jewellery to meet daily household expenses.

The protesters said many families now live with constant uncertainty over whether they can afford basic necessities. They urged the government to take immediate measures to curb inflation and warned that if their demands were ignored, members of the transgender community from across Sindh would gather in Karachi for a much larger demonstration, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

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