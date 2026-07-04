Gujrat [Pakistan] July 4 (ANI) The University of Gujrat is facing growing criticism over what observers describe as an administrative crisis, with concerns that the transfer of experienced officials and ongoing governance disputes could disrupt admissions and affect thousands of students, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, the controversy escalated after former UOG Vice Chancellor Dr Zahoorul Haq assumed charge as Vice Chancellor of the University of Rasul. University sources claimed that several senior officials were subsequently shifted from UOG to the newly established institution, prompting concern among faculty, students and parents about the university's administrative stability.

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The transfer of UOG's experienced online admissions team during the peak admission period has emerged as a major point of contention. Those moved include Director IT Zahid Raza, Additional Director Abu Al-Khair Muhammad Umar and Deputy Director Raja Ahmar Siddique. Critics argue that the relocation has disrupted the admissions process and weakened the university's ability to manage critical administrative functions.

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Students have also questioned whether the University of Gujrat is being treated as a resource base for strengthening another institution at the cost of its own academic and operational needs. Concerns have been raised that such decisions could adversely affect the university's long-term performance and reputation. The university remains embroiled in disputes over appointments to important administrative posts, including the controller's office.

Several faculty members have reportedly approached the courts, alleging irregularities and favouritism in the appointment process. The institution has also witnessed earlier criticism from young lecturers, who questioned the reported purchase of a vehicle valued at approximately Rs15 million and raised objections over the awarding of transport contracts, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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A senior professor and dean, speaking anonymously, alleged that Dr Zahoorul Haq's resignation from UOG and subsequent appointment at the University of Rasul formed part of a broader strategy connected to the utilisation of development funds for the new university, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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