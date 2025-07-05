DT
Pakistan's war on Baloch identity, slain activist's death sparks uprising across Chaghi, Nushki, Dalbandin

Pakistan's war on Baloch identity, slain activist's death sparks uprising across Chaghi, Nushki, Dalbandin

ANI
Updated At : 02:10 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan], July 5 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reported a wave of protests and strikes across Balochistan following the extrajudicial killing of Zeeshan Zaheer, a dedicated member of the BYC, by what the Committee describes as state-backed death squads.

Advertisement

According to a series of posts on X by BYC, a complete shutter-down strike was observed on July 4 in Chaghi, Nokundi, and Dalbandin. Shops, markets, and public transport came to a standstill as residents protested against the killing of Zeeshan Zaheer and ongoing state repression in the region. The strike was organised in response to a call by BYC, which demanded justice and accountability.

In Dalbandin, the strike was accompanied by a large protest rally led by BYC's local zone. Men and women marched through the streets, chanting slogans against extrajudicial violence and enforced disappearances. BYC stated that the rally reflected the public's growing frustration with the impunity granted to state forces operating in Balochistan.

Advertisement

A parallel protest rally was held in Nushki, organised by the BYC, Nushki Zone. Protesters there highlighted the personal tragedy of Zeeshan Zaheer's family. His father, a victim of enforced disappearance since 2015, remains missing. "Instead of returning the father, the state handed over the son's body," BYC wrote on X, calling the killing a chilling example of generational persecution in Balochistan.

The BYC emphasised that Zeeshan's killing is not an isolated incident but part of a systematic campaign by Pakistani forces to crush political resistance and silence Baloch voices. The Committee reiterated its demand for international human rights organisations and the United Nations to intervene and investigate what it terms as "institutionalised war crimes" being committed in Balochistan.

Advertisement

Balochistan has been the focus of persistent human rights concerns for decades. The region has faced cycles of violence involving separatist movements, heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalisation. These issues have drawn attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

