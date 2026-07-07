DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan's water crisis deepens as Rawalpindi residents struggle amid official inaction

Pakistan's water crisis deepens as Rawalpindi residents struggle amid official inaction

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): Large parts of Rawalpindi city and the cantonment are grappling with an acute water shortage during the peak summer season, with residents accusing civic authorities of failing to address the worsening crisis, as reported by Dawn.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, several neighbourhoods in the cantonment, including Misrial Road, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Chaudhrian, People's Colony, Adra, Tench Bhatta, and Dhoke Syedan, are experiencing severe shortages. In the city, localities stretching from Koral Chowk to Ammar Chowk along the old Airport Road have also been affected after the Capital Development Authority (CDA) reportedly halted water supply from tubewells located within its jurisdiction. Residents say the disruption has made daily life increasingly difficult.

Advertisement

Farhan Malik, who lives on Misrial Road, alleged that the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) had failed to ensure a consistent water supply despite adequate water availability in Khanpur Dam. He said the seasonal shortage had become a recurring problem, leaving families dependent on costly private water tankers. Mohsin Ali from Afshan Colony criticised the cantonment authorities, saying residents continue to pay utility charges despite receiving water only on alternate days and for short durations. He questioned why private tanker operators could access water while the authorities had failed to expand infrastructure or install additional tubewells to meet rising demand.

Advertisement

Residents living along Airport Road voiced similar concerns. Fateh Mohammad said private tanker operators were charging inflated prices while the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was unable to provide a regular supply. Another resident, Mohammad Nasir, criticised the government's spending priorities, arguing that while billions had been invested in major road and underpass projects, necessities such as water remained inaccessible to many households, as highlighted by Dawn.

Officials from the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board acknowledged a widening gap between demand and supply, citing rapid urban expansion, limited water allocation from Khanpur Dam, insufficient tubewells and a lack of funding for new infrastructure, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts