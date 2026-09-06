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Home / World / Pakistan’s weak response to violence against women questioned, National Assembly panel demands accountability

Pakistan’s weak response to violence against women questioned, National Assembly panel demands accountability

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ANI
Updated At : 02:52 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], September 6 (ANI): The National Assembly’s special committee on gender mainstreaming has raised serious concerns over the growing incidence of violence against women and girls in Pakistan, urging authorities to move beyond case registration and ensure convictions through effective investigations and prosecutions, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the committee, chaired by Nafisa Shah, condemned violence against women and girls and expressed solidarity with victims and their families.

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It called on federal and provincial authorities to conduct prompt, impartial and transparent investigations while ensuring that cases are prosecuted without unnecessary delays and in accordance with due process.

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The committee also demanded action against officials whose negligence, delays, interference or failure to protect victims or preserve evidence hinder the pursuit of justice.

Members stated that simply registering complaints or forming inquiry committees could not be considered an adequate response.

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The lawmakers called for a mechanism to follow each case throughout the criminal justice process, from the initial complaint and investigation to prosecution, trial and final disposal.

Shah emphasised that the ultimate measure of the justice system should be convictions based on credible investigations, properly preserved evidence and timely prosecution.

The committee recommended establishing a dedicated serious-case cell within Islamabad Police to oversee major cases involving violence against women and children.

The proposed unit would provide continuous institutional follow-up and ensure that cases do not disappear into bureaucratic delays.

The committee further directed the Ministry of Human Rights to coordinate with provincial police chiefs and Islamabad authorities to create a central dashboard for monitoring such cases.

The proposed system would track registration, investigation, evidence preservation, prosecution, trial and outcomes, as highlighted by Dawn.

Members also decided to obtain detailed data on conviction rates in violence-against-women cases.

They said such information could expose weaknesses in investigation and prosecution, identify legal and institutional shortcomings and strengthen parliamentary oversight, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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