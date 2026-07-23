Lahore [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan's wheat crisis is intensifying due to policy shortcomings, weak planning and administrative lapses, with farmers' representatives warning that wheat and flour prices could rise further if urgent corrective measures are not introduced, The Express Tribune reported.

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In a joint statement, Markazi Kisan League (MKL) Chairman Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Olakh and President Muhammad Ashfaq Warraich blamed the crisis on the abolition of the wheat support price mechanism under reforms linked to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the failure of provincial governments to procure adequate wheat from farmers during the current harvesting season, The Express Tribune reported.

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According to the MKL leaders, Punjab procured only about 480,000 tonnes of wheat against its target of three million tonnes, while Sindh purchased nearly 200,000 tonnes. They said the low procurement has significantly reduced national wheat reserves, increasing concerns over domestic food security.

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The leaders also highlighted that Pakistan imported nearly 3.5 million tonnes of wheat last year at a cost exceeding USD 1 billion, yet the country still faces an estimated wheat shortfall of around 3.5 million tonnes.

They warned that if the current situation persists, the government may be forced to import additional wheat, placing further pressure on the country's economy and foreign exchange reserves. They also cautioned that wheat prices could climb to PKR 6,000 per maund, making flour and other staple food items increasingly unaffordable for consumers.

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According to The Express Tribune, the MKL said it had repeatedly warned authorities months ago about the possibility of a wheat shortage but alleged that no timely action was taken.

The organisation urged the federal and provincial governments to identify those responsible for the crisis, restore an effective wheat procurement system and formulate a comprehensive long-term policy to protect farmers and ensure food security.

Meanwhile, federal and provincial officials recently held another meeting to discuss the growing shortage after Punjab and Sindh sought wheat releases from federal reserves. Punjab requested one million tonnes, while Sindh sought at least 220,000 tonnes from existing federal stocks.

Officials also reviewed the possibility of wheat imports, but a final decision was deferred pending demand estimates from all provinces, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

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