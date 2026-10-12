Pakistan’s wheat price surge exposes government’s failure to protect consumers

Sindh [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI): The sharp increase of PKR 2,500 in the price of a wheat bag has sparked criticism of the Pakistani government over its failure to contain inflation and protect ordinary citizens from escalating food costs, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Chairman Zubair Ahmed Ghanghra said soaring wheat and flour prices were worsening the financial difficulties of low- and middle-income families already struggling to afford necessities. He urged the authorities to intervene immediately to stabilise prices and ensure access to essential food items at affordable rates.

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Ghanghra pointed out that the government had previously procured wheat from farmers through provincial budget allocations, helping regulate market prices and provide relief to consumers. He argued that the discontinuation of this procurement policy had contributed to rising prices, leaving households increasingly vulnerable to inflationary pressures.

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He also questioned the influence of International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions on economic policymaking, maintaining that food security and public welfare should remain central to negotiations with the international lender.

The HSATI chairman called on the government to ensure that economic reforms did not further undermine the purchasing power of ordinary Pakistanis.

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Ghanghra criticised what he described as unequal scrutiny of public expenditure, questioning why increases in the salaries and privileges of lawmakers and ministers, as well as purchases of government vehicles and aircraft, did not face similar opposition to measures intended to reduce food prices.

He said the contrast highlighted the disproportionate burden placed on citizens while public representatives continued to enjoy financial benefits, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Ghanghra also demanded an investigation into the factors driving wheat and flour prices, urging strict action against hoarding and profiteering. He stated that effective market surveillance and stronger enforcement mechanisms were necessary to prevent traders from exploiting supply shortages or market conditions, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)