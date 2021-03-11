Pak's FIA seeks arrest of PM, son in money laundering case

PTI

Lahore, June 4

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency, probing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case, on Saturday requested the court to allow their arrest for further investigation.The court, however, extended their pre-arrest bail until June 11.

The FIA also filed an interim investigation report against the Premier and other suspects in the Rs 14 billion (USD 75 million) money laundering case against them. Shehbaz and Hamza appeared before the Special Court amid high security.

"An FIA prosecutor submitted an interim investigation report in the court and sought arrest of prime suspects – Prime Minister Shehbaz and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza -- arguing that their custody is needed for further probe as they have not joined the investigation and cooperated with investigators," a court official said.

The prime minister's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervez strongly objected to the FIA's plea and termed it a "false assertion of the agency". He said that the FIA had already investigated the father and the son when they were in jail in Lahore. He said his clients had not only joined the investigation when they were in jail but also appeared before the investigators at the FIA office. "The case is pending for the last one-and-a-half-year and investigation against Shehbaz and Hamza by the FIA has been completed," Pervez argued.

He further said that this case has been politically motivated which was instituted by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with only one aim to send them behind bars.

In the hearing last week, Shehbaz had told the court: "What to talk about money laundering allegations against me, I never received salary and other perks when I was chief minister of Punjab for 10 years or so. God has made me the prime minister of this country.” — PTI

ISI gets legal cover to screen officials: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially tasked the country's premier spy agency ISI with the verification and screening of all civil servants, giving a legal cover to a practice that had already been in place but had not been formalised as part of the protocol, according to a media report on Saturday. According to the Estab­lishment Division notification in exercise of powers conferred on the Prime Minister, Sharif has notified the Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence as the Special Vetting Agency for verification and screening of all public office-holders (officers category).