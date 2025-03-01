Pakstan: Reward announced for information on Nowshera seminary suicide bomber

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan] March 1 (ANI): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday announced a monetary reward for information about an unidentified suicide bomber, who has been booked in a terrorism case for a deadly attack on a seminary in Nowshera district, as reported by Dawn.

Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, son of Maulana Samiul Haq and chief of his faction of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-S), was among six people who were killed in the suicide attack at the Darul Uloom Haqqania yesterday.

Another 18 people were injured as the suicide bomber detonated explosives strapped to his body after the Friday prayers congregation.

Advertisement

The first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday, on the complaint of Haqqani's son, Maulana Abdulhaq Sani, who was accompanying his father and was among the injured. It was filed at CTD's Mardan region police station at 4:45 pm, with the time of the blast stated as 2 pm.

The FIR invoked section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 as well as sections 302 (qatl-i-amd or intentional murder), 324 (attempted murder), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50) of the Pakistan Penal Code."

Advertisement

The complaint named five others who died in the attack as well as nine others, including Sani, who were among the 18 people injured.

According to the FIR, Sani and his father were leaving the seminary to head to their home after the Friday prayers, but as they reached the place's "small gate", an unknown "miscreant suicide bomber came close to the father (Haqqani) and blew himself up".

Sani said the blast resulted in the deaths of the six people as well as injured others, including him. He added that there were seminary students and teachers present at the time of the incident."

"Recalling that the bomber had murdered those named in the FIR and spread fear among the people, Sani urged the police to take action against the unknown attacker under the mentioned laws", the report concluded. Investigations are going on, and the suspects is still at large. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)