Palestine embassy to India urges global media to examine UN report on Gaza journalist killings

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Embassy of Palestine in India has drawn attention to a United Nations (UN) report alleging that the systematic killing of Palestinian journalists, destruction of media infrastructure, censorship, propaganda and information manipulation have facilitated Israel's genocidal war against Palestinians.

The report, titled "Truth under the Rubble: Media in the Time of Genocide", was submitted to the UN General Assembly on July 21, 2026, by Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967. It describes "mediacide" as the systematic destruction of journalism through the elimination of witnesses, suppression of Palestinian accounts, genocidal incitement and information manipulation by influential media organisations and digital platforms.

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According to the report cited by the Palestine Embassy, Israeli forces have killed nearly 300 Palestinian journalists and media workers since October 2023, injured more than 400 and detained over 100. Approximately 70 journalists were reportedly killed in retaliation for their professional work.

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The report also documents the deaths of around 710 relatives of journalists, the destruction of more than 150 journalists' homes and 240 incidents involving Israeli live ammunition directed at media crews. It examines allegations that Palestinian journalists were portrayed as members of armed organisations without substantiated evidence before or after their deaths.

Among the cases cited are journalists Anas Al Sharif and Hossam Shabat, who were publicly accused by the Israeli military before being killed. The report further describes arbitrary detention, torture, sexual violence, intimidation and threats against journalists and their families, alleging that these practices aim to silence witnesses and obstruct documentation of violations.

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By October 2025, approximately 150 media offices and institutions in Gaza had reportedly been destroyed. The report states that around 81 per cent of Gaza's information and communications infrastructure was destroyed, while another 12 per cent sustained partial damage.

It also alleges that Israel has effectively prevented independent foreign journalists from entering Gaza, apart from tightly controlled military visits, limiting independent reporting. The report further cites the closure of Al Jazeera's operations in Israel, the raid and closure of its West Bank bureau, and restrictions on Palestinian media outlets in occupied East Jerusalem.

The report documents extensive Israeli military censorship, stating that 2,388 articles were banned from publication during 2024 and 2025, while another 11,239 were censored or redacted.

It also examines statements by Israeli officials and media figures advocating violence against Palestinians, some of which the Special Rapporteur considers potentially amounting to direct and public incitement to genocide. Under Article III of the Genocide Convention, direct and public incitement to genocide constitutes a punishable offence.

The report further alleges that Israeli government advertising campaigns on platforms including X and YouTube sought to influence international public opinion and promote official narratives concerning Gaza.

The report raises concerns about influential international media organisations, alleging that some repeated unverified Israeli claims, marginalised Palestinian testimony, portrayed Palestinians in dehumanising terms and gave insufficient attention to international humanitarian law.

It also examines the role of technology companies, including Meta, X and Google, in allegedly restricting Palestinian content, amplifying official Israeli narratives and limiting access to documentation of potential international crimes.

According to the report, media organisations risk contributing to the concealment and normalisation of atrocities when they present unverified allegations as facts, omit relevant legal context or fail to correct misleading information.

Among its recommendations, the Special Rapporteur calls for an independent international mechanism to preserve evidence of crimes against journalists, investigations and prosecutions of those responsible, the release of arbitrarily detained journalists, and unrestricted access to Gaza for international media and human rights monitors.

The report also urges media organisations and digital platforms to independently verify claims by parties to the conflict, correct misinformation, protect journalists from retaliation and preserve evidence of potential international crimes.

It further calls on the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate direct and public incitement to genocide by government officials and media figures.

The Palestine Embassy stated that the killing of journalists represents not only an attack on press freedom but also an assault on the public's right to know, historical memory and the evidence required to establish accountability.

The Embassy urged journalists, editors, writers, intellectuals and media institutions in India and worldwide to examine the report, publicise its findings and uphold independent journalism, professional integrity and international law.

It further emphasised that Palestinian journalists must not be silenced twice, first through violence and then through the erasure or distortion of their testimony. The Embassy maintained that protecting journalists, preserving their evidence and ensuring accountability remain essential to justice and preventing future atrocities. (ANI)

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