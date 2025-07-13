Palestinian death toll in 21-month-long war in Gaza tops 58,000
The rising death toll comes as Israel and Hamas are discussing terms for a US-backed ceasefire
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS
The Palestinian death toll in the 21-month-long war in Gaza has surpassed 58,000, the Health Ministry in the territory said on Sunday.
The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count but says that more than half of the dead are women and children.
The rising death toll comes as Israel and Hamas are discussing terms for a US-backed ceasefire.
