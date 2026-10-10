Palestinian President postpones legislative elections from Nov 2026 to Sept 2027, to hold simultaneous presidential polls

Ramallah [Palestine], October 10 (ANI): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday issued a decree shifting the date for simultaneous presidential and legislative elections to September 11, 2027. The order officially repealed an earlier decree that had set parliamentary elections for November 28, 2026.

According to the official news agency, Wafa, the decision was reached following consultations between the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and various Palestinian political factions, which resulted in "a national consensus on obstacles posed by Israeli measures to holding elections on the previously scheduled date and the need to establish suitable political, security and field conditions for free, fair and inclusive elections."

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The new presidential decree calls upon Palestinians residing in occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip to exercise their democratic rights by electing the President of the State of Palestine and members of the Palestinian Legislative Council in a free and direct vote.

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Furthermore, WAFA noted that the postponement provided an opportunity for an all-inclusive national dialogue aimed at fostering internal unity, safeguarding the political system and guaranteeing full electoral rights across all Palestinian territories.

According to WAFA, the primary factors driving the delay include "continued Israeli military attacks, settlement expansion, colonist violence and repeated Israeli incursions across the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem." Severe restrictions on movement, alongside Israel's continued withholding of Palestinian tax clearance revenues, have generated critical administrative, economic, and security hurdles for election preparations.

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In the Gaza Strip, WAFA highlighted that severe humanitarian and security conditions remain major impediments. These include "exceptional security and humanitarian conditions, the failure to implement arrangements for deploying international stabilisation forces and police forces in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, the lack of progress in reconstruction, and the incomplete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Strip."

Additionally, severe Israeli restrictions preventing Central Elections Commission personnel and international election monitors from accessing Gaza and East Jerusalem have severely compromised logistical preparations and international oversight.

WAFA emphasised that despite these temporary delays, the presidential decree strongly reaffirms the Palestinian leadership's commitment to elections as a vital national and constitutional duty. Holding the vote remains central to renewing the democratic legitimacy of state institutions and upholding the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

Under the decree, the Central Elections Commission has been directed to initiate all necessary preparations to execute free, fair, and transparent elections across East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza in accordance with the General Elections Law.

The last legislative elections in the Palestinian territory were held in 2006, when Hamas secured a victory, defeating Abbas's Fatah party, which had previously dominated Palestinian politics. The defeat led to a split within Abbas's party, culminating in Hamas taking control of Gaza in 2007, Al Jazeera reported.

As a result, the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), the parliament of the Palestinian Authority, has not met since 2007.

Israel's failure to provide guarantees regarding voting in that area led to the cancellation of previously scheduled presidential and legislative elections in 2021. (ANI)

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