Panama condemns "illegal seizure" of 'MSC Francesca'

Tehran [Iran], April 23 (ANI): Panama strongly condemned Iran's seizure of "MSC Francesca", calling the seizure of a vessel sailing under its flag "illegal." In a statement, Panama's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the ship is Italian-owned but registered under the Panamanian flag.

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"The ship was transiting the Strait of Hormuz when it was seized and forcibly taken to Iranian territorial waters," the ministry said.

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The ministry further warned that Iran's actions pose "a serious threat to maritime security" and said the incident was "an unnecessary escalation at a time when the international community is advocating for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open to international navigation without threats or blackmail of any kind."

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed that its naval forces seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, alleging that the vessels violated its territorial waters and tried to exit the strategic waterway without authorisation from Tehran.

This comes just hours after US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of a temporary ceasefire.

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In a statement as reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the two ships -- identified as "MSC-FRANCESCA" and "EPAMINODES" -- were allegedly involved in violations while transiting the strategic waterway.

The IRGC, in its statement, stated that the vessels were attempting to exit the strait without authorisation, accusing them of repeated infractions, including tampering with navigational aid systems and endangering maritime security.

"In line with the intelligent control of the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy this morning identified two violating ships named 'MSC-FRANCESCA', belonging to the Zionist regime and the violating vessel 'EPAMINODES', which were attempting to secretly exit the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation by committing repeated violations and tampering with navigational aid systems and jeopardising maritime security," the statement read as quoted by IRIB.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has issued a direct appeal to the Iranian leadership, calling for a diplomatic breakthrough to end the current standoff between Washington and Tehran.

In an interview with CNBC, the President suggested that the Islamic Republic could secure a prosperous future by committing to a new agreement. He expressed confidence that a diplomatic resolution would significantly benefit the country's regional and economic standing.

Trump remarked, "Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal," noting the potential for a complete transformation of Tehran's current circumstances.

As the US continues to maintain a naval blockade and a conditional ceasefire, the President urged the Iranian government to approach the negotiating table with a clear and pragmatic strategy.

Highlighting the need for a change in rhetoric, Trump added, "They have to use reason and they have to use common sense, and they can get themselves into a great position to make themselves into a great country." In a notable shift of strategy, President Trump has moved away from his aggressive posture by extending the current ceasefire indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday (local time) criticised the United States for what he termed "hypocritical" and contradictory behaviour, even as US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire to allow time for negotiations.

Pezeshkian said Iran remains open to dialogue but accused Washington of undermining genuine talks through pressure tactics, including threats and sanctions.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian wrote, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed and continues to welcome dialogue and agreement. Bad faith, siege, and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiation. The world is witnessing your hypocritical, empty talk and the contradiction between your claims and your actions."

According to The New York Post, Trump stated that such a development is "possible" within a window of 36 to 72 hours.

However, the prospect of immediate negotiations remains unclear, as Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Tehran has not yet reached a final decision on participating in the upcoming round of mediated talks. (ANI)

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