Panama condemns Pahalgam terror attack, extends strong support to India

Panama condemns Pahalgam terror attack, extends strong support to India

Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha on Wednesday (local time) condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali national.
ANI
Updated At : 08:01 AM May 29, 2025 IST
Panama City [Panama], May 29 (ANI): Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha on Wednesday (local time) condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were brutally killed.

Foreign Minister Acha affirmed Panama's commitment to fight against terrorism, saying that any country which serves as "safe heaven" for terrorists should be condemned.

"...Your visit here represents more than you can imagine: Panama's commitment to fighting against terrorism and to be together against these terror attacks that would affect anybody. We condemn what happened in Kashmir. Any country in the world that serves as a safe haven for terrorists should be condemned," Acha said.

A multi-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor (local time) met with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha and showed them pictures of Pakistani Army officials attending the funeral of UN-designated terrorists who were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, speaking to ANI after the meeting with the Indian delegation, Panamanian Foreign Minister Acha extended the country's support to India in its fight against terrorism and said, "We cannot tolerate countries sponsoring terrorism."

"Regarding terrorism, we stand with India. We cannot tolerate any kind of terrorism. We cannot tolerate countries sponsoring terrorism. We are a democratic country. India is the largest democracy in the world, which values principles, and we will fight against any kind of terrorism together," Javier Martinez Acha said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tharoor-led delegation met with the President of the Republic of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino, at the Presidential house.

The delegation led by Tharoor includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita--all from BJP; Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

