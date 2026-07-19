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Home / World / Panama foreign minister arrives in India on five-day official visit

Panama foreign minister arrives in India on five-day official visit

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ANI
Updated At : 08:53 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Panama Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez arrived in the national capital on Sunday for a five-day official visit to India, intended to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

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Welcoming the visiting dignitary, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, saying, "Warm welcome to FM @javierachapma of Panama on his arrival in New Delhi. India and Panama share a close partnership anchored in shared values, mutual interests and goodwill."

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The official visit, running from July 19 to 23, underlines the intensifying engagement between the two nations across sectors including trade, commerce, connectivity, and diplomatic collaboration.

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According to the MEA, the Panamanian Foreign Minister is slated to participate in several high-level meetings with senior Indian leadership during his time in New Delhi.

On Monday, Martinez-Acha is scheduled to hold talks with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at the New Parliament Building to discuss strategies for broadening bilateral trade and economic relations.

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Later on Monday, he will lead delegation-level talks with EAM Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. The two leaders are anticipated to review the comprehensive framework of India-Panama relations and identify fresh pathways for partnership in sectors of mutual benefit.

The visiting Foreign Minister will continue his official engagements in New Delhi on Tuesday, followed by a meeting with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal at Transport Bhavan on Wednesday.

These discussions are projected to focus heavily on maritime cooperation, logistics, port infrastructure development, and enhancing connectivity between India and Panama.

The Panamanian Foreign Minister will conclude his official trip and depart from India on Thursday.

This high-profile visit follows a sequence of growing diplomatic exchanges between the two republics. Earlier this month, India's Ambassador to Panama, Sumit Seth, met Foreign Minister Martinez-Acha to deliberate on mechanisms to further cement the India-Panama bilateral partnership.

Detailing the interaction on X, the Embassy of India in Panama noted that Ambassador Seth presented the Foreign Minister with the ceremonial "India-Panama Flags Pin". The embassy added that the two figures exchanged perspectives on scaling up cooperation and reinforcing the long-standing friendship linking the two states.

India and Panama share warm and friendly ties grounded in democratic ideals, mutual respect, and escalating cooperation across trade, investment, maritime affairs, connectivity, and multilateral forums.

The current visit by Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha is anticipated to inject fresh momentum into these bilateral dynamics and unlock new avenues for strategic collaboration across pivotal sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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