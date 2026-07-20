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Home / World / Panama seeks India's partnership to protect canal neutrality amid rising geopolitical tensions

Panama seeks India's partnership to protect canal neutrality amid rising geopolitical tensions

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ANI
Updated At : 07:58 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez on Monday stated that Panama is making a concerted diplomatic push to recruit India as a strategic partner to safeguard the absolute neutrality of the Panama Canal while rejecting global rhetoric.

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Speaking with ANI during his official state visit, the Foreign Minister emphasised Panama's absolute resolve to safeguard its independent foreign policy and national sovereignty through proven governance of the Panama Canal.

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"The canal by itself presents the best defense for the sovereignty of Panama within the canal: efficiency, responsibility, and most important, the security with which the canal has been managed by Panamanians in this century," Martinez-Acha Vasquez declared. "We expanded the canal with our resources, and we are very proud of what we have achieved in 25 years, 26 years, under our administration."

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To reinforce its independent position, he stated Panama is actively working to get major global powers, specifically India, to join the canal's neutrality treaty.

"Our canal, despite the political tensions around the world, is becoming more important because some transit that used to go to the Suez Canal is now starting to use the Panama Canal," Martinez-Acha Vasquez stated. "So, for us, the neutrality is the key factor."

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"One of the missions that I have here is to keep the conversation with the Foreign Minister of India about the need that we do have from India to be part of the neutrality treaty of the canal. We want our canal to be respected, again, as an international asset that belongs to Panama," he added.

Further, on being questioned about aggressive economic and geopolitical rhetoric from global superpowers, notably US President Donald Trump, he stated, "We do not want to engage in any rhetoric contest. We want to answer with reality facts."

"We do not want to engage in any rhetoric contest. We want to answer with reality facts," Martinez-Acha Vasquez affirmed. "We expanded the canal with our resources, and we are very proud of what we have achieved... we have shown to the world that Panama is a reliable partner."

While acknowledging the United States as its primary security partner, the Foreign Minister emphasised that a broader coalition of democratic nations is vital to keeping the canal fully insulated from international polarisation.

"We do understand that our main cooperation partner in terms of security is the USA," Martinez-Acha Vasquez said, noting that while the U.S. is their main security partner, Panama relies on a network of nations that share values and respect international law. He highlighted that countries like Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, and potentially Mexico are adhering to the treaty, signaling a strong message to the world community," he stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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