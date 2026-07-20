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Home / World / Panama serves as natural bridge for us for global trade routes: Jaishankar

Panama serves as natural bridge for us for global trade routes: Jaishankar

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ANI
Updated At : 11:33 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India looks forward to closer ties with Panama and noted that the country serves as a natural bridge for New Delhi for global trade routes as a gateway for the wider Latin America region.

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Speaking during delegation-level talks with Panama Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez, Jaishankar said India and Panama have worked closely in the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

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"Panama serves as a natural bridge for us for global trade routes as a gateway for the wider Latin America region. Anchored by the Panama Canal, your logistics infrastructure certainly sets a global landmark," he said.

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"We value your interest in collaborating across a wide array of domains from education, scholarships, pharmaceuticals, technology, and of course, most important, trade...We note that you have had a consistently high growth trajectory, and as we ourselves accelerate development towards the quest of 'Viksit Bharat' (or Developed India) by 2047, we do think our bilateral relationship will get more important," he added.

He recalled Panama's solidarity with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

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"We have also worked closely in the United Nations and other multilateral forums. I would like to thank you and the Government of Panama for your expression of solidarity and support for our right of self-defence in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that we had last year and for your clear-cut condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Jaishankar said.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said his discussions with the Panama counterpart included maritime sector, health, agriculture and education.

"Delighted to meet FM Panama @javierachapma in New Delhi today. Underscored the importance of deepening India's engagement with Panama as a gateway to Latin America and Carribean region," he said.

"Our wide - ranging discussions included advancing our trade, business, development, maritime, health, agriculture, education and digital cooperation. Also spoke about our engagement at the multilateral fora," he added.

Panama's Foreign Minister later stated that his country is making a concerted diplomatic push to have India as a strategic partner to safeguard the absolute neutrality of the Panama Canal while rejecting global rhetoric.

"The canal by itself presents the best defence for the sovereignty of Panama within the canal: efficiency, responsibility, and most important, the security with which the canal has been managed by Panamanians in this century," Martinez-Acha Vasquez told ANI.

"We expanded the canal with our resources, and we are very proud of what we have achieved in 25 years, 26 years, under our administration," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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