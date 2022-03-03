Panel claims former US president Donald Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'

The committee made the claims in a filing in response to a lawsuit by Trump adviser John Eastman

Panel claims former US president Donald Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'

Former US President Donald Trump. Reuters

AP

Washington, March 3

The House Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about it and pressured state officials to overturn the results.

 The committee made the claims in a filing in response to a lawsuit by Trump adviser John Eastman. Eastman, a lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the election, is trying to withhold documents from the committee as it investigates the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The committee argued there is a legal exception allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes.

“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” the committee wrote in a filing submitted in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California.

The 221-page filing marks the committee's most formal effort to link the former president to a federal crime, though the actual import of the filing is not clear since lawmakers do not have the power to bring charges on their own and can only make a referral to the Justice Department. The department has been investigating last year's riot, but has not given any indication that it is considering seeking charges against Trump.

“The evidence supports an inference that President Trump and members of his campaign knew he had not won enough legitimate state electoral votes to be declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential election during the January 6 Joint Session of Congress, but the President nevertheless sought to use the Vice President to manipulate the results in his favor,” the filing states.

The brief filed Wednesday was in an effort by the committee to refute attorney-client privilege claims made by Eastman in order to withhold records from congressional investigators.

"The Select Committee is not conducting a criminal investigation," Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, said in a statement. “But, as the judge noted at a previous hearing, Dr. Eastman's privilege claims raise the question whether the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege applies in this situation.”

The filing also details excerpts from the committee's interviews with several top Trump aides and members of former Vice President Mike Pence's team, including chief of staff Marc Short and chief counsel Greg Jacob.

The committee said it found evidence that Trump sought to obstruct an official proceeding — in this case, the certification of the election results — by trying to strongarm Pence to delay the proceedings so there would be additional time to “manipulate” the results.

In a Jan. 6, 2021, email exchange between Eastman and Jacob, Eastman pushes for Pence to intervene in his ceremonial role of overseeing the certification of the electoral votes.

Jacob replies: “I respect your heart here. I share your concerns about what Democrats will do once in power. I want election integrity fixed. But I have run down every legal trail placed before me to its conclusion, and I respectfully conclude that as a legal framework, it is a results-oriented position that you would never support if attempted by the opposition, and essentially entirely made up.”           He added, “And thanks to your bulls—-, we are now under siege.”           In other transcripts released as part of the filing, former senior Justice Department official Richard Donoghue described trying to convince Trump that claims of election fraud were pure fiction. “I told the President myself that several times, in several conversations, that these allegations about ballots being smuggled in a suitcase and run through the machines several times, it was not true, that we had looked at it, we looked at the video, we interviewed the witnesses, and it was not true.”     At one point, Donoghue said, he had to reassure Trump that the Justice Department had investigated a report that someone has transported a tractor-trailer full of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. The department found no evidence to support the allegations, Donoghue said

#donal trump

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns with Rs 44k mini skirt; neitizen says 'Now you are looking like Amrita Singh .... face par budhapa aagaya hai'

2
World

Kremlin planning to declare ex-President Yanukovych as new head of Ukraine

3
Nation

Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

4
World

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia wants list of weapons that can never be deployed in Ukraine

5
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

6
Punjab

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

7
Nation

Russia bid to provide safe passage to Indian students

8
Punjab

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

9
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: 500 Indian students out of war-hit Kharkiv; PM chairs meet on Ukraine

10
Nation

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Don't Miss

View All
In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here’s the truth behind the viral pic
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian captures city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Explosions reported in Kiev as Russian assault continues

Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city following the...

UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray

UP election 2022 LIVE updates: 8.7 per cent polling till 9 am; Yogi Adityanath in the fray for 6th phase

The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...

No report of hostage situation related to Indian students in Kharkiv: MEA

India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation

The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...

IAF’s 3 evacuation flights with 628 Indians land in Hindon airbase

IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase

The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...

Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people in 19 flights on Thursday

Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people on 19 flights today

Under Operation Ganga, eight flights of the IAF, Air India a...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: First rehearsal of counting staff today

Amritsar jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

NRIs worried as Russia-Ukraine conflict delaying flights

Amritsar: Rs46-cr road project hangs fire for want of approval

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Ukraine crisis: Amid bombings, students make frenzied attempts to board trains in Kharkiv

12 of 27 Panchkula pupils return from Ukraine

Leasehold property: Call on conversion at March 8 CHB meet

Medico makes it home from war-torn Ukraine

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

Ukraine crisis: Taxis charging hefty rates from students

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Stranded students narrate their ordeal

Ukraine war escalates, 1,200 students still stuck in Kharkiv

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

3 years on, Ludhiana civic body fails to resolve sewerage woes in BRS Nagar

UKRAINE CRISIS: After facing tough times, student returns from Ukraine

Nine fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Third Covid wave plateaus in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

All arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 complete: Patiala DC

Jailed Bikram Majithia allowed four meetings in six days

District and Sessions Judge visits Nabha jails, inspects food quality

RGNUL student participates in cyclothon