Paris, Berlin renew strained ties

Paris, January 22
France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia’s war in Ukraine while celebrating their decades-long friendship with a day of ceremonies and talks on Sunday on Europe’s security, energy and other challenges.
Germany’s entire cabinet was in Paris for joint meetings, and 300 lawmakers from both countries were coming together at the Sorbonne University to mark 60 years since a landmark treaty sealed a bond between the longtime enemies that underpins today’s European Union.
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will oversee two rounds of talks at the Elysee Palace, focusing on energy, economic policy and defence. — AP
