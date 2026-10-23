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Home / World / Paris' Louvre, other top museums will shut down on Saturday over concern about protest violence

Paris' Louvre, other top museums will shut down on Saturday over concern about protest violence

Protests last Saturday devolved into mayhem, with rioters setting fires, smashing shop windows, looting and clashing with police

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Paris, Updated At : 03:51 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Protesters and students from art and culture schools block the entrance to the Louvre Museum during a demonstration in Paris on October 19. Reuters
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The Louvre and several other major Paris museums will be closed on Saturday over concerns about potential violence during planned protests, France's culture ministry said. The ministry said the Orsay and Picasso museums were also among those that will close.

Protests last Saturday devolved into mayhem, with rioters setting fires, smashing shop windows, looting and clashing with police. The ministry called on all institutions under its authority to adopt any necessary measures to ensure "visitor safety, staff protection and the preservation of artworks," according to the statement.

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Others are taking the same tack. After two days when admission was invite-only, Art Basel Paris opened to the public on Friday — but only for the day, with the threat of unrest prompting organisers on Thursday to cancel the weekend programme.

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Paris' Grand Palais is hosting 211 international galleries and their exhibitions for Art Basel, considered one of the world's most prestigious contemporary art fairs.

"It's kind of like the art Olympics," New York-based artist Drake Carr, who is showing his work with Mariposa Gallery, said.

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However, timing proved unfortunate, with the French capital gripped by social tension. The clashes and widespread looting over the weekend marked France's most violent unrest in years.

A protest on Thursday afternoon in Paris was peaceful, and Art Basel's organisers announced the decision to close for the weekend around the same time. The protest planned for Saturday is expected to be much larger.

"This decision has not been taken lightly, and the safety of everyone involved in the fair remains our utmost priority," organisers said in a statement. Its website posted a similar announcement and said weekend ticketholders would be contacted.

Saloni Doshi, an art collector who travelled to Paris from India for the fair, grew worried last Saturday as she saw the fires and panicked people, and she received phone calls from friends asking whether Paris was safe. She agreed with the organizers' rationale to close.

"It's hard that something like this has to happen, but state activities and people's freedom have to continue," she said. "I cannot imagine that a bunch of elite, privileged people getting inconvenienced because of this should have a voice."

Antoine Donzeaud and Elisa Rigoulet, the owners of the gallery exo exo, felt the same.

"We understand this decision, which we consider reasonable and consistent with the urgency of the social demands currently unfolding in France," they said in a text message.

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