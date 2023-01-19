Paris: World's oldest known person dies at 118

Paris: French nun Lucile Randon, believed to be the world’s oldest person, has died, the spokesperson for her nursing home in France said on Wednesday. She was born on February 11, 1904. ap

Nurses in UK walk out over pay disparity

London: Thousands of nurses in Britain walked out on Wednesday in protest over pay, with no end in sight to a wave of strikes that has piled pressure on the country’s public health system. ap

7.2-magnitude quake jolts east Indonesia

Jakarta: A 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Wednesday, with no immediate damage reported and no tsunami warning issued. ap