New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on Tuesday presented its Twelfth Report on the Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, making 62 recommendations across eight chapters.

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The panel, in its report, strongly reiterated its call for a 20 per cent increase in MEA's budget, noting that the allocation of Rs 22,118.97 crore represents only a 7.81 per cent rise over the previous year and constitutes just 0.41 per cent of the Union Budget, far below levels comparable with major global economies.

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"The Committee noted that MEA currently ranks 23rd among all Ministries in terms of budgetary allocation. Pursuant to the Committee's earlier recommendation, the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) has prepared a Report titled 'Analysis of Trends of MEA Budgetary Allocation', examining MEA's budget through both inter-Ministerial and cross-country comparisons," the report stated.

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The report called on MEA to prepare a formal Indian Foreign Policy Document through its Policy Planning and Research Division, which would be publicly available and outline India's foreign policy objectives, regional and global priorities, key bilateral and multilateral engagements, and guiding principles.

"The Committee noted that no single overarching and formalised foreign policy strategy document currently exists for India, despite 36 countries -- including major powers such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Russia -- having published formal foreign policy or national security strategy documents. The Committee have strongly recommended that the Ministry, through its Policy Planning and Research Division, prepare a formal Indian Foreign Policy Document -- a publicly available, medium-term strategic document that clearly articulates India's foreign policy objectives, regional and global priorities, key bilateral and multilateral engagements, and the guiding principles of India's approach to the world," the report added.

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The Committee also underscored the urgent need for the Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025, to be treated as a legislative priority, urging the government to introduce it in Parliament at the earliest opportunity. The Bill is intended to replace the four-decade-old Emigration Act, 1983, and strengthen protection for Indian workers abroad.

The Committee further highlighted the importance of reviewing diaspora welfare allocations and establishing a dedicated Department of Overseas Indian Affairs within the MEA to better protect and engage the country's 32 million-strong diaspora.

Expressing concern over the protection of development assistance funds, the panel recommended that the Scheme section of the budget, which supports technical and economic cooperation programs, be shielded from cuts and that any unutilized funds be redeployed toward other development initiatives rather than surrendered.

The Committee also urged the expansion of the Protector of Emigrants network, completion of the mPassport Police App rollout in remaining States and Union Territories, and filling of key vacancies in the Central Passport Organisation to ensure efficient delivery of passport and emigrant services.

The Committee highlighted the need for a dedicated budget sub-head for Mission Security and immediate security audits of all Indian Missions abroad, noting heightened global geopolitical risks. It also recommended enhancing India's cultural presence internationally, increasing the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) budget to Rs 500-600 crore, and maintaining strategic cultural centres, including in Washington DC.

Additionally, the financial sustainability of Nalanda University and securing commitments from East Asia Summit member countries were emphasised as key priorities.

The report reflects the Committee's broader focus on strengthening budgetary support, operational capacity, legislative reforms for emigrant welfare, and India's strategic and cultural engagement on the global stage. (ANI)

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