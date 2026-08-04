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Home / World / Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs to meet today, India-Sri Lanka ties on agenda

Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs to meet today, India-Sri Lanka ties on agenda

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ANI
Updated At : 02:43 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs will hold a sitting on Tuesday to hear evidence from representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs on the subject of "India-Sri Lanka Relations and the way ahead."

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According to the schedule issued for the Committee on External Affairs, the meeting will be held today at the Extension Building, Parliament House Annexe (PHA) in the national capital.

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The agenda of the sitting is to examine the views and inputs of Ministry of External Affairs representatives on India-Sri Lanka relations and the future course of bilateral ties.

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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is the Chairperson of the Committee on External Affairs.

Last month, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Shashi Tharoor, visited Jammu as part of its ongoing engagements in the Union Territory.

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The committee, along with its members, held discussions with officials at the Regional Passport Office and also interacted with representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs deputed from Delhi during the visit.

Addressing reporters then, Tharoor praised the role of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in safeguarding the country and said that every citizen should have the opportunity to witness their work in the border areas.

"What the BSF soldiers do for our country, keeping us safe, is truly commendable. I believe everyone should witness this firsthand. Every Indian citizen should take the opportunity to visit the border and see the work our soldiers are doing. It was a wonderful experience."

He further stressed the need to strengthen tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and said the region should see normalcy and smooth functioning in all aspects. The committee was in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from June 22 to 25.

The study visit was aimed at enabling members of the Parliamentary panel to gain first-hand insights into strategic and security-related issues in the border regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, particularly in the context of India's relations with China and Pakistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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