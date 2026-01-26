DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Partnership with India has never been stronger": Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

"Partnership with India has never been stronger": Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:45 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Canberra [Australia], January 26 (ANI): Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday said that Australia's partnership with India has " never been stronger" as she extended Republic Day greetings to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the people of India, highlighting shared democratic values and deepening bilateral ties.

Advertisement

"Australia's partnership with India has never been stronger. Wishing my friend @DrSJaishankar and the people of India a very happy Republic Day. As India marks this day - and Australia observes our own national day - we honour our shared values and deepening ties," she said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, highlighted noted January 26 is a special day for both India and Australia and wished for another fruitful year of ties.

Advertisement

"January 26 is a special day shared by Australians and Indians. Best wishes for a happy and reflective #AustraliaDay and #RepublicDay and to another year of strong Australia-India dosti", he wrote on X.

In the accompanying video, Philip Green also expressed the need to to work together for a "better Australia and a better India".

Advertisement

"The 26th of January is a key day for Australians, Australia Day, for Indians, the Republic day and a day on which we each reflect on the greatness of our bilateral partnership. This year we, as we Australians mark Australia Day, we reflect on the tragedy of the Bondi shootings a little more than a month ago in a community that was my childhood home and affecting a community in Australia to which my wife belongs. At the same time, we remember that Indians also saw the trauma of terrorism in the year past," he said.

"We all recommit ourselves to the values of community harmony, to the need to work together for a better Australia and a better India. We also recall the greatness of the various parts of the Australian fabric and most importantly the Indigenous Australians' 60,000 years of survival on our continent. I wish you all a happy and reflective Australia Day, Republic Day and I look forward to another year in the great partnership between Australia and India," he added.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were the Chief Guests at this year's Republic Day Parade.

The parade provided a rich glimpse into India's cultural diversity, the progress of its people and country's rising military prowess.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance, as it marks the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance grounded in justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts