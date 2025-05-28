Party-delegation led by Shashi Tharoor visits Indian Cultural Centre in Panama

Panama City [Panama], May 28 (ANI): The Multiparty delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Taharoor visited the Indian Cultural Centre in Panama City, and the delegates offered devotions at the temple.

Tharoor highlighted the visit by Muslim MP Sarfraz Ahmed, who joined his Hindu and Sikh colleagues at the temple. Tharoor spoke about the moment, quoting Ahmed's words: "Jab bulane walon ko koi aitraaz nahin, toh jaane walo ko aitraaz kyon hoga?"

Sharing a post on X, Tharoor wrote, "The multi-party MPs' delegation visited the Indian Cultural Centre in Panama City and offered devotions at the beautiful temple there. It was moving to see our Muslim colleague Sarfraz Ahmed join his Hindu and Sikh colleagues at the temple. As he later told the audience, "jab bulane walon ko koi aitraaz nahin, toh jaane walo ko aitraaz kyon hoga?"

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), Tharoor slammed Pakistan over their continuous attack on Indian territory through terrorism.

Addressing the Indian community in Panama, Tharoor said, "Unfortunately, our desire to just be left alone is not reciprocated by our friends on the other side of the border. They have chosen repeatedly to attack us because they believe that they want territory which they do not control, which we control. It is part of the sovereign borders of the United Indian, and we are not going to give it to them even if we have to pay the price that we have repeatedly been paid."

The delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in the United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

