Partygate report: Rule-breaking culture at UK PM's office to blame

London, May 25

A report into lockdown-breaching UK Government parties says blame for a “culture” of rule-breaking in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office must rest with those at the top.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray's long-awaited report was published on Wednesday.

It said the “senior leadership team ... must bear responsibility” for a culture that allowed events to take place that “should not have been allowed to happen”. Gray said there had been “failures of leadership and judgment in No. 10”, a reference to Johnson's office. She investigated 16 gatherings held while people in the UK were barred from socialising under Covid restrictions imposed by Johnson's government. A separate police investigation resulted in 83 people getting fined, including Johnson. — AP