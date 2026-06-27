Pashtun rights defender slams Pakistan at UNHRC, alleges widespread rights abuses across PoJK, Balochistan

Geneva [Switzerland], June 27 (ANI): Pashtun human rights defender Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi has accused Pakistan of carrying out widespread human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to establish an international inquiry into the allegations.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing 62nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Afridi claimed the situation in PoJK had become "extremely critical" following the banning of the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

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He alleged that Pakistani security forces had launched a violent crackdown, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians and injuries to hundreds more.

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Afridi further claimed that restrictions on the movement of food supplies and life-saving medicines into the region had created a severe humanitarian crisis. He urged the United Nations and neighbouring countries to raise the issue internationally and called on the global media to highlight the alleged abuses.

Turning to Balochistan, Afridi alleged that military operations and enforced disappearances continue across the province.

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He condemned the reported life sentence handed to Baloch human rights activist Dr Mahrang Baloch, describing the judiciary as compromised and calling for her immediate release and the withdrawal of all charges against her.

Afridi also accused Pakistani security forces of using heavy weaponry, including mortar shells, helicopter gunships and air strikes, during operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming civilians, particularly women and children, were bearing the brunt of the violence.

He alleged a sharp increase in enforced disappearances and said the case of PTM member Faridullah Khan Afridi had been submitted to the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances.

Calling for accountability, Afridi urged the UNHRC to investigate alleged violations and prosecute military, intelligence and police officials found responsible. He also demanded unrestricted access for international human rights organisations and journalists to conflict-hit regions. (ANI)

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