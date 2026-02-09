Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement accuses Pakistan of enforced disappearances, calls for release of detained Pashtun activists

London [UK] February 9 (ANI): The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) UK chapter has strongly accused Pakistan of violating international human rights obligations, alleging that the country's military continues to suppress Pashtun human rights defenders through enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention, as cited by PTM's post on X.

In its statement, PTM asserted, "Pakistan cannot claim adherence to international norms while its army continues to silence Pashtun human rights defenders," calling for the "immediate release of all PTM activists and an end to enforced disappearances."

The movement said that denying detained activists access to lawyers, courts and families amounts to a clear breach of due process guarantees under international human rights law.

PTM further alleged that the military's actions reflect "a pattern of collective punishment against Pashtuns," which it said violates international provisions prohibiting torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment. According to the post, "enforced disappearances carried out with the consent or acquiescence of Pakistan's army constitute continuing violations under international law," and may amount to crimes against humanity when carried out systematically.

Criticising the use of anti-terror laws, PTM said Pakistan's actions represent "a misuse of state power" aimed at criminalising peaceful activism, in violation of obligations to protect rights without discrimination. The movement also highlighted the suffering of families, stating that they are denied "truth and justice due to Pakistan's culture of military impunity."

PTM said the military's role in detaining and disappearing Pashtun activists without judicial oversight undermines civilian rule and violates the right to a fair and public hearing. It added that by silencing PTM through intimidation and unlawful detention, Pakistan is violating freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly guaranteed under international law.

Concluding its statement, PTM said that "sustainable peace cannot be achieved through force, censorship, and unlawful detention," and stressed that peace can only come through respect for human rights, an end to enforced disappearances, and the release of all unjustly detained PTM activists, as cited by PTM's post on X. (ANI)

