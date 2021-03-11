Passive smoking 10th biggest risk factor for cancer, reveals study

PTI

Washington, August 20

People living in close proximity to those who smoke tobacco may have a higher risk of cancer as a new study published in The Lancet journal has found that second-hand smoking is the tenth biggest risk factor for the disease.

Second-hand smoke fatal for kids, adults Second-hand smoke can cause health problems in children and adults and can even be deadly. Since 1964, about 2.5 lakh people who do not smoke have died from health problems caused by second-hand smoke exposure. US Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Using results from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors (GBD) 2019 study, the researchers investigated how 34 behavioural, metabolic, environmental, and occupational risk factors contributed to deaths and ill-health due to 23 cancer types in 2019.

Changes in cancer burden between 2010 and 2019 due to risk factors were also assessed. Estimates of cancer burden were based on mortality and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs), a measure of years of life lost to death and years lived with disability.

The researchers at the University of Washington, US, assumed that all persons living with a daily smoker were exposed to tobacco smoke. They used surveys to estimate the proportion of individuals exposed to second-hand smoke at work.

The study found that smoking, alcohol use and high body mass index (BMI), were the top-three risk factors for cancer. These were followed by unsafe sex, high fasting blood glucose, particle air pollution, asbestos exposure, diets low in whole grains and milk and second-hand smoking.

These factors accounted for 3.7 million deaths and 87.8 million DALYs in 2019, the researchers said.