"Passport to trust, technology, transformation": MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh extends wishes on 14th Passport Seva Divas

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): As India marks the 14th Passport Seva Divas, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Wednesday extended appreciation to all passport officials across India and the Missions and Posts abroad for their service and commitment to the citizens.

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In a post on X, he highlighted how over the years, India's passport services have undergone a remarkable transformation. From the introduction of e-Passports and Passport Seva Programme 2.0 to the expanding network of Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), significant strides have been made in making services more accessible, efficient and secure.

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"A Passport to Trust, Technology and Transformation...Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TEAM MEA continues to place citizens at the heart of service delivery. Behind every passport issued lies the effort of countless officials working with dedication to help Indian citizens pursue opportunities, connect with loved ones and represent our nation across the world," he said on X.

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Singh underscored the commitment to providing passport services that are transparent, technology-driven and responsive to the aspirations of every Indian citizen.

A Passport to Trust, Technology and Transformation. On the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, I extend my appreciation to all passport officials across India and in our Missions and Posts abroad for their dedicated service and unwavering commitment to citizens. Over the… pic.twitter.com/AXd01xE5Zv — Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) June 24, 2026

Earlier, on the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed the efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric passport services, highlighting the commitment of the Ministry of External Affairs to provide services to the people.

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In a message shared on X, Jaishankar noted that the event marks the anniversary of the Passports Act of 1967 and serves as a reflection on the modernisation of India's passport infrastructure.

Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" as the driving force behind the success of the Passport Seva Programme.

He further affirmed that the MEA has achieved significant digital milestones, including the successful operationalisation of the upgraded Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0) domestically and the deployment of the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0) at diplomatic missions worldwide to better serve the Indian diaspora.

He noted that one of the defining features of this technological shift is the successful rollout of chip-enabled e-Passports, which meet international standards for security and authentication. (ANI)

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