'Patient on path to recovery...': Indian Embassy on health progress of Vietnam boat tragedy injured

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 16 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Vietnam on Thursday shared the health progress of the patient currently undergoing treatment at Ho Chi Minh City following the boat tragedy in Phu Quoc and said that he is on the path to recovery.

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The Embassy shared the details in a post on X and also thanked the Vietnamese medical teams and authorities for their prompt care and assistance.

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"We thank the medical teams at the hospitals at Phu Quoc and Ho Chi Minh City as well as Vietnamese authorities for the care and assistance provided. We will continue to monitor. Let us keep him in our prayers for an early recovery," the Embassy wrote.

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The patient undergoing treatment at Ho Chi Minh City following the boat tragedy in Phu Quoc is on the path to recovery. We thank the medical teams at the hospitals at Phu Quoc and Ho Chi Minh City as well as Vietnamese authorities for the care and assistance provided. We will… — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 16, 2026

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam, Tshering W. Sherpa, met Le Hoai Trung, Politburo Member and Foreign Minister of Vietnam, on Wednesday. During their meeting, Foreign Minister Trung expressed profound condolences on the tragic boat accident near Phu Quoc island, which claimed 15 Indian lives. He conveyed his sympathies to the Government and people of India as well as to the families of the deceased.

The details of the meeting were shared by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam in a post on X. The Ambassador thanked Foreign Minister Trung for the timely, close support and assistance provided by the Vietnamese authorities in this hour of grief. He also expressed his deep appreciation to the Government of Vietnam for facilitating the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India.

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"True to our civilisational - ties, the close cooperation between the two sides during this tragedy stood testament to our strong people-to-people bonds. We will continue to work together to strengthen these timeless ties," the post added.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi is "in touch" with Vietnam following a speedboat accident near Phu Quoc Island that claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists.

The tragedy struck on July 11 when the tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island amid rough sea conditions.

Regarding the investigation into the tragic incident, in which the Vietnamese authorities have detained a local man from southern An Giang province for alleged legal violations, Jaiswal said that India is in touch to know what happened in the case.

"We understand that the local government has undertaken an investigation, and we are in touch with them to know more about this case and what happened in this particular incident," he said.

The Vietnamese news outlet VN Express International reported that the detainee was identified as Captain Nguyen Hong Hai, 57, a resident of Thuan Tien hamlet, Son Kien commune, An Giang province, who was temporarily staying in the Phu Quoc special zone.

The investigation is ongoing to ensure any violations are strictly dealt with under Vietnamese law, it added.

Earlier, the mortal remains of the 15 Indian tourists who were killed when the speedboat they were travelling in capsized were flown back to Mumbai on Monday. (ANI)

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