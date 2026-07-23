Tehran [Iran], July 23 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Army on Thursday carried out retaliatory strikes targeting US military facilities in Kuwait and Jordan, claiming the destruction of a Patriot defence system, an MQ-9 drone depot in Kuwait and a THAAD radar system in Jordan.

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In a statement, carried by Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC said its forces targeted American bases in Jordan in response to what it described as repeated US attacks against Iran.

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"Honorable and noble people of Jordan, your Mujahideen brothers in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in punishment of the child-killing American army and in response to the repeated aggressions against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed a radar of the American THAAD missile defense system with lightning strikes on American bases," the IRGC said in a statement.

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The IRGC claimed that a Patriot system and a C-RAM radar were also targeted and destroyed, while fuel tanks at a US base were set on fire.

It further claimed that a large helicopter equipment warehouse and a helicopter repair and maintenance facility were damaged and destroyed in the strikes.

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Addressing the people of Jordan, the IRGC said Iran respected the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while alleging that the presence of US military bases represented a violation of national sovereignty.

"It is our legal, religious, and logical right to target the aggressor of our country and the murderer of our children from wherever they attack," the statement added.

Separately, the Iranian Army announced the 23rd phase of "Operation Lightning", claiming that three US bases in Kuwait were targeted using drones.

According to the Army's public relations department, Iranian drones struck ammunition and logistics depots at the Doha base, fuel tanks at the Ali Al Salem base and an ammunition depot at the Arifjan camp in Kuwait.

"In response to the continued arrogance and aggression of the evil enemy against our country, the Islamic Republic of Iran's army, in the twenty-third phase of Operation Lightning, a few hours ago, targeted the ammunition and logistics depots of the child-killing US army at the Doha base, the fuel tanks at the Ali al-Salem base, and the ammunition depot at the Arifjan camp in Kuwait with massive attacks by its destructive drones," the statement said.

In another statement, the IRGC said its forces targeted US facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, claiming the destruction of a military equipment warehouse, a Patriot missile defence system and a hangar housing MQ-9 drones.

The IRGC also claimed that accommodation facilities for US forces, helicopter hangars at Al-Adiri barracks and communication infrastructure were targeted.

The group reiterated that it did not consider the strikes a violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, arguing that the attacks were directed at US military installations.

"It is America that has violated your territorial integrity and sovereignty, not us. We are attacking lands occupied by the American army, an army that knows nothing but crime," the IRGC statement said.

This comes after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday said that it has completed another round of strikes against Iran, marking the 12th consecutive night of operations, as American forces targeted Iranian military infrastructure, including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites and air defence assets.

In a statement, CENTCOM said, "At 10:30 p.m. ET on July 22, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed another round of strikes against Iran for the 12th consecutive night."

"U.S. forces struck Iranian military targets including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and air defense assets. The strikes further degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels," the statement added.

CENTCOM said that US forces have targeted dozens of Iranian military sites on land this month while resuming the naval blockade against Iran after the collapse of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed last month between the two sides.

"As of today, CENTCOM has redirected nine commercial vessels and disabled one to prevent ships from entering or departing Iranian ports," it said.

The US military command added that more than 50,000 American service members are operating across the Middle East and remain "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."

The tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after the collapse of the 14-point MoU, signed last month, aimed at ending the hostilities between the two sides and opening the pathway for further negotiations, particularly on Iran's nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz.

Its collapse renewed the conflict in West Asia, with the US striking Iranian military and civilian assets, and the Islamic Republic also targeting American bases across the Gulf in retaliatory strikes. (ANI)

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