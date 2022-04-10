PCB chief Ramiz Raja considering resigning from his position after Imran’s ouster: Sources

Since Ramiz took over as PCB chairman last September he has made a lot of changes in the Board and also followed up on Imran’s insistence on a domestic cricket structure based on just six first class provincial teams

Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja. A video grab

PTI

Karachi, April 10

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja is considering resigning from his position in the wake of the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister of the country, according to sources.

Ramiz, who like Imran is also a former Pakistan captain, is presently in Dubai for the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings which concluded on Sunday.

“Ramiz had only agreed to become the chairman of the Board on the insistence of Imran for whom all the players who played under his captaincy including Ramiz have a lot of regard and respect,” a source well aware of the developments said on Sunday.

“Ramiz was well set in a career as commentator, TV personality and expert and was busy with assignments. But on Imran’s insistence he agreed to put aside all his media contacts and become chairman of the board,” the source said.

“Ramiz had also made it clear to the PM that he would only remain in the Board until he (Imran Khan) was PM.” The source said that with Imran now ousted as PM, who is also Patron-in-Chief of the Board and directly nominates the chairman for a formal election process, it is highly unlikely Ramiz would stay on unless the new Premier wants him to carry on with his job.

Soon after taking charge, he made it clear to Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis that they were no longer required as head coach and bowling coach of the national team and should resign.

He also asked the head of the high performance centre in Lahore, Grant Bradburn, and some other coaches to resign.

His biggest move was to create circumstances where Wasim Khan stepped down as CEO of the Board.

Since then, Ramiz has brought in a new CEO but with Imran’s government now gone, it remains to be seen what will happen to the new appointments in the Board as it is no secret that political changes also have a big bearing on Pakistan cricket set-up.

“If Shahbaz Sharif becomes new Premier, then there is every likelihood he might convey to Ramiz his services are no longer required and bring back Najam Sethi to head the Board,” the source said.

But, with no international or domestic commitments for the national team until June, changes in the Board will not affect cricket affairs.

Sethi resigned soon after Imran won the last general elections as he never got along with the former captain on political issues.

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act ...

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new Prime Minister

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new PM

Combined Opposition has already named PML-N president Shehba...

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Federal Investigation Agency and airport officials say that ...

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Bajwa before ouster: Reports

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa before ouster: Reports

Attempted effort for a ‘change’ failed as the Defence Minist...

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

Says the party will contest upcoming Assembly polls under th...

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Depleting green cover a cause for concern in Amritsar

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

And the audience returns to theatre

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Act against guilty schools, parents ask UT Edu Secy

Monopolised sale of Books, uniform: Act against guilty schools, parents ask Chandigarh Education Secretary

Cab, auto drivers' strike on April 12 in tricity

Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

16 women die after delivery every month in four major govt hospitals of Delhi: RTI

16 women die after delivery every month in four major govt hospitals of Delhi: RTI

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

IMD warns of ‘heat wave conditions’ in Delhi; maximum temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius

Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no injuries

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Farmers urge govt to release Rs 900-crore dues

Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Two-time gallantry awardee shares family’s love for olive green

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Two accused in oil trading company robbery identified in Ludhiana

17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Purse snatched from woman

Patiala: Thrashed at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, elderly awaits justice