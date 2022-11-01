 Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees: Police : The Tribune India

Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees: Police

Wanted to show other Congress members there were ‘consequences to actions’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi with husband Paul Pelosi. File photo



AP

San Francisco, November 1

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer told police that he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities have said.

In a chilling federal complaint, officials say David DePape, 42, carrying zip ties, tape and a rope in a backpack, broke into the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday morning, went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to “Nancy”.

“This house and the speaker herself were specifically targets,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at a Monday evening news conference announcing state charges against DePape, including attempted murder.

“This was politically motivated,” Jenkins said. She implored the public to “watch the words that we say and to turn down the volume of our political rhetoric.”          

Investigators believe DePape had been researching in advance to target Pelosi, Jenkins said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“This was not something that he did at the spur of the moment,” she said.

Authorities said DePape smashed a glass door in the back of the home with a hammer, went to the upstairs bedroom and told a surprised Paul Pelosi to wake up.

When Paul Pelosi told the intruder his wife was not home, DePape said he would wait — even after being told she would not be home for some days. The assailant then started taking out twist ties to tie Pelosi up, the complaint says.

DePape told investigators he wanted to talk to Speaker Pelosi and viewed her as the “leader of the pack of lies told by the Democratic Party,” according to the eight-page complaint.

“If she were to tell DePape the truth,' he would let her go and if she 'lied,' he was going to break her kneecaps,” the complaint alleges.

“By breaking Nancy's kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” the complaint says DePape told investigators.

After DePape confronted Paul Pelosi in his bedroom, Pelosi tried to make it to an elevator in the home to reach a phone, but DePape blocked his way, Jenkins said. Pelosi then told the assailant he had to use the restroom, allowing him to get to his cellphone and call 911, according to authorities.

Police were dispatched to the home in the upscale Pacific Heights neighbourhood at around 2.20 am Friday. They arrived two minutes later to see the two men struggling over a hammer, and then DePape struck Pelosi at least once before being tackled by officers, Jenkins said.

She said police body camera footage “shows the attack itself". Police later found a second hammer, along with rope, tape and a diary in DePape's backpack.

In the ambulance to the hospital, Paul Pelosi told police he had never seen DePape before, the complaint said.

DePape told investigators he didn't leave even though he knew Paul Pelosi had called 911 because “much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” the affidavit said.

Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington, DC, at the time of the attack, returned swiftly to California. Unlike presidents, congressional leaders have security protection for themselves, but not their families.

#Congress

