People disappointed with April poll announcement, says BNP

People disappointed with April poll announcement, says BNP

PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 02:36 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. File
People are “disappointed” by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s announcement to hold elections in April 2026, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said on Saturday, reiterating the party’s demand for polls by December this year.

“People’s victory was achieved through the immense sacrifices made by students and the masses during the July uprising. But the unwarranted delay in arranging the election has disappointed and angered the people,” a newspaper quoted the party.

The statement said BNP’s national standing committee, in an emergency virtual meeting, reiterated its proposal to hold the election by December this year, taking into consideration secondary and higher secondary or equivalent examinations and weather.

It said Yunus in his speech touched upon issues like ports and corridors — topics that did not fall within the interim government’s three mandates - justice, reform and elections.

“The meeting expressed anger at his choice of words in the speech, which crossed the limits of political decorum,” the statement said.

