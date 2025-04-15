People from different walks of life hail Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in New York

New York [US], April 15 (ANI): With the proclamation of April 14 as 'Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day' in New York City, people from various walks of life expressed their views and shared how Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar continues to serve as a leading light for all.

While speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Innovation, Dilip Chauhan said, "Today, it is such a historic moment. New York City has proclaimed April 14 as Dr BR Ambedkar Day. Not only in India but 8.5 million residents of New York City are also celebrating Dr Ambedkar's birthday."

President of the Foundation for Human Horizon Deelip Mhaske told ANI, "One of the key partnerships we do work with the Permanent Mission of India is to celebrate Baba Saheb's birth anniversary and provide opportunity for various stakeholders, international stakeholders, including World Bank, World Health organisation and various community organisations to come together and follow Dr Ambedkar's legacy in social justice and economic empowerment".

Advertisement

He further added, "Simultaneously, we keep working throughout the year with the UN, various ambassadors and various missions to provide opportunities where marginalised sections community can connect with each other, create a platform where they can increase some economic generation activities and startups."

Mhaske also noted, "We are working with various Buddhist countries like Bhutan and Thailand. They are also following Dr Ambedkar because of his work on Buddhism in India- revival of Buddhism was very important and thus all the Buddhist countries, they are coming together to work with his ideology along with the Buddhism ideology for global peace."

Advertisement

He also mentioned that an ECOSOC Youth Forum would take place amongst several other events being celebrated in lieu of Ambedkar Jayanti. Mhaske noted that at the Youth Forum, discussions would take place on sustainable development, economic empowerment and youth in perspective of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Raj Brahmbhatt, Founder & CEO of Zeebu spoke to ANI about Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Day celebration at United Nations.

"I'm here at the UN today to specifically speak on the topic of empowering youth through the use of blockchain and artificial intelligence. We're mainly going to cover topics on the subjects of artificial intelligence and blockchain, and how they empower youth and trying to align those topics with the UN sustainable development goals as well", he said.

Earlier in the day, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations marked Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary with a special commemorative event at the UN headquarters in New York, attended by global leaders.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said, "Today, the permanent mission of India in New York organised this important function. We are celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Not only all over India, but many countries are celebrating."

He conveyed appreciation to India's Permanent Mission to the UN for its "steadfast commitment towards international dialogue, social justice and inclusion."

New York City has proclaimed April 14 as "Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day," recognising the principal architect of India's Constitution on what would be his 134th birth anniversary. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)