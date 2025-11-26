"People of Bhutan are touched by the bringing of the sacred Buddha relics," Rijiju says

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the sacred relics of Lord Buddha, recently brought to Bhutan, left a deep impression on the people, coinciding with the International Peace Prayer and the birth anniversary of the fourth king of Bhutan.

Advertisement

Rijiju, while talking to ANI, said that the people of Bhutan were touched by the act.

Advertisement

"The sacred relics of Lord Buddha are extremely special, and this particular relics exposition in Bhutan for 17 days coincided with the International Peace Prayer and the birth anniversary of the fourth king of Bhutan. People of Bhutan are touched by the bringing of the sacred Buddha relics to Bhutan. The King of Bhutan himself made personal arrangements for the proper exposition of the relics so that the common people in Bhutan," he said.

Advertisement

"The entire royal family, the government, and the entire people of Bhutan are very grateful to PM Modi for bringing the relics and also extending it by another seven days, making it a 17-day exposition. This shows a connected spiritual link and bond between people of India and Bhutan," he added.

The Union Minister on Sunday met with Bhutan's leadership and reflected on the enduring depth of the India-Bhutan partnership, after he held discussions with the country's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and was later granted an audience with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Advertisement

Rijiju, who is on a visit to Bhutan, said it was a "great pleasure" to meet Prime Minister Tobgay, emphasising that the interaction highlighted the values and friendship that define the close relationship between the two nations.

"Great pleasure meeting H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan. The exchange reflected the depth of India-Bhutan friendship & the values we continue to uphold together. Deeply touched by Bhutan's sincere reverence for the Holy Buddha Relics, which continue to inspire harmony & connection between our peoples," the Minister said.

Great pleasure meeting H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan. The exchange reflected the depth of India–Bhutan friendship & the values we continue to uphold together. Deeply touched by Bhutan’s sincere reverence for the Holy Buddha Relics, which continue… pic.twitter.com/GAw03Loc5i — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 24, 2025

Rijiju also shared that he received an audience with the King of Bhutan, during which he conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed appreciation for Bhutan's deep spiritual reverence for the Holy Buddha Relics, which were recently taken to Thimphu for public exposition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)