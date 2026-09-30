"People of Tibet seek freedom", says US representative Mast after delegation meets Dalai Lama

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Members of the US Congress met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala on Wednesday, with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast saying the “people of Tibet seek” freedom and reaffirming the delegation’s support for the Tibetan people.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Dalai Lama, Mast said that China and the freedom of the Tibetan people were among the top issues discussed during the meeting.

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“Certainly China was among top issues, the freedom of the people of Tibet, his representation of freedom across the globe just as we believe that the United States of America is representation of freedom across the globe. We discussed a great many things,” Mast said.

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Mast said the threat of transnational repression from China was far-reaching, alleging that Beijing could extend such activities to other countries.

“The threat from China in terms of transnational repression is far-reaching. China will reach anywhere they can. They've proven that,” he said.

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He also said the US and China had fundamental differences over freedom and democracy, adding that these were also connected to what the Tibetan people seek.

“We believe in freedom and democracy for all of our people, that people are born with certain inalienable rights, that the government is not meant to provide them but protect them. These are fundamental differences between what China represents and what America represents and what the people of Tibet seek,” Mast said.

Mast also said the Dalai Lama believes it is important for US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet.

“His Holiness believed that it was important that President Trump meet with Xi Jinping. They are two leaders of the world's biggest and strongest countries across the globe. So yes, it's very important, and it should happen,” Mast said.

He added that such a meeting would not affect concerns over the treatment of Tibetans.

“It doesn't take away in any way from believing that China should not be repressing its people, should not be repressing the Tibetan people or the Uyghur people, but rather working to embrace freedom and support freedom across the globe,” he said.

Speaking to ANI, US Congresswoman Haley Stevens said the delegation wanted to highlight the plight of the Tibetan people and support their freedom.

“I joined Chairman Brian Mast in this historic and important visit for the plight of the Tibetan people as it exists here in Dharamsala and as we want to see Tibet remain free,” Stevens said.

“We will not forget the story of the Tibetans. We will not forget the power of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, what it means to have peace and democracy,” she added.

Speaking to ANI, US Congressman James Gallagher said the Dalai Lama had continued to represent freedom for the Tibetan people.

“We're meeting with His Holiness, who's been keeping the sacred fire of liberty burning here and for the Tibetan people. So we are united in that effort,” Gallagher said.

Asked for a message to China, Gallagher said, “Stop oppressing your people and allow everyone to live free. Allow for self-determination, for freedom of religion, for freedom of culture.”

US Congressman Jimmy Patronis, speaking to ANI, also praised the Dalai Lama, saying his words and strength remained important for the delegation.

“His words of wisdom, but also his strength, even at 91 years old, were important to continue to reinforce what we're trying to accomplish between our nation and continuing dialogues with China,” Patronis said.

The high-level US congressional delegation arrived in Dharamshala on Tuesday and is scheduled to depart on Wednesday after concluding its visit. (ANI)

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