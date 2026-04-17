Tehran [Iran], April 17 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the "steadfastness" of the Iranian people compelled US-Israeli forces to retreat during the "40-day war", according to Iranian state media Press TV.

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According to Press TV, speaking at a meeting with the minister, deputies, and senior managers at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance on Thursday, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of accurately presenting the realities and achievements of the period.

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The president highlighted the need for effective storytelling to convey the events of the conflict, noting the "diverse and creative methods to properly reflect national accomplishments," according to Press TV.

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He said, "During this war, powers with extensive claims and prestige stood against the Iranian nation, but the people's steadfastness caused these currents to inevitably retreat. This is a significant and strategic achievement for the country."

Pezeshkian underscored the decisive role played by citizens, stating, "With their conscious presence, the people neutralised all scenarios designed to create instability and, contrary to the enemy's calculations, strengthened national cohesion."

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He also accused the "aggressors" (US and Israel) of resorting to unlawful tactics, saying," At a point where the enemy reached a state of desperation, they resorted to actions that are rejected not only from a legal and international perspective but also from a human standpoint."

He added that such actions included targeting "vital infrastructure, service centres, schools, and medical facilities", which, according to him, was a clear violation of human rights principles and the rules of war.

Rejecting claims that pressure would weaken public resolve, Pezeshkian said, "Some imagined that by intensifying threats, the Iranian people would withdraw from the scene. However, in practice, we witnessed a stronger presence of the people and an increased level of social responsibility."

Highlighting domestic resilience, he pointed to public participation in development efforts, noting, "These experiences show that by relying on the people's capabilities, many problems can be solved with greater speed and quality."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that the United States is heading towards "victory very shortly" against Iran while making strong remarks on military developments involving Iran and past US operations in the region.

Speaking during an event here, Trump suggested progress in ongoing strategic actions and claimed significant degradation of Iranian capabilities.

"And I said, we're in there for two months, and you know what? We're gonna have victory very shortly," he said.

He described Iran as a "tough, smart country" while asserting that its military capacity had been severely reduced.

"And against a very tough, smart country. These people were fighters, and you know, I don't want to claim it before the fact, but they (Iran) have no Navy left. 158 ships at the bottom of the sea. 158, think of it," Trump said.

The remarks came amid heightened tensions in West Asia and ongoing diplomatic and security developments involving the United States and Iran, including ceasefire-related negotiations and maritime security concerns. (ANI)

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