"Perfectly executed American mission": Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Trump over rescue of F-15 crew

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 6 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke with US President Donald Trump and congratulated him for the "perfectly executed American mission" to rescue a US pilot stranded in Iranian territory after Tehran downed an F-15 fighter jet at Isfahan.

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In a post on X, Netanyahu said that Trump has expressed his appreciation for Israel's help during the rescue mission.

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"I spoke earlier with President Donald Trump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory. The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help." he said.

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"I am deeply proud that our cooperation on and off the battlefield is unprecedented, and that Israel could contribute to saving a brave American warrior," he added.

I spoke earlier with President @realDonaldTrump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory. The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help. I am deeply proud that… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2026

CNN, citing Israeli sources, previously reported that Israel offered intelligence support and postponed some planned strikes on Iran to avoid interfering with the search-and-rescue mission for the airman.

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Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called it the "most daring" search and rescue operation for the US military, stating that the government will "not leave a warfighter behind". He also stated that the crew member sustained injuries.

"We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now safe and sound! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," Trump stated in his post. (ANI)

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