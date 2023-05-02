Petition on Raj Kapoor’s Haveli dismissed in Pak

PTI

Peshawar, May 1

A Pakistani court has dismissed a petition seeking ownership over legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor’s Haveli in the historic walled city here in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has been declared a national heritage by the provincial government in 2016.

The court dismissed the petition in light of an earlier judgment of the same court pertaining to the acquisition process of actor Dilip Kumar’s haveli in Peshawar’s famous Qissa Khwani Bazaar, which had already been declared a national heritage by the federal government led by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Rishi Kapoor and his brother Randhir had visited the site in the 1990s.