Najaf [Iraq], July 8 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi attended an official reception ceremony at Najaf International Airport to receive the body of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, ahead of funeral ceremonies in Iraq, IRNA reported.

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According to IRNA, the aircraft carrying Khamenei's coffin and members of his family landed at Najaf International Airport on Tuesday night.

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The coffin will be taken in funeral processions scheduled for Wednesday in Najaf and the holy city of Karbala.

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IRNA reported that millions of Iraqis are expected to attend the funeral ceremonies, noting that Ayatollah Khamenei was a respected cleric in Iraq and a source of emulation for millions of Shia Muslims in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi declared Wednesday a public holiday to facilitate arrangements for the funeral events.

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President Pezeshkian also travelled to Najaf to attend the funeral and hold high-level talks with Iraqi government officials.

Iran in Hyderabad, in a post on X, said, "Najaf Airport became a scene of mourning for the martyred leader of the revolution."

https://x.com/IraninHyderabad/status/2074579074736066601

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian thanked the Iraqi government and people for hosting the funeral ceremonies of Khamenei, and stressed the need to expand cooperation between the two countries, IRNA reported.

According to IRNA, Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Baghdad on Tuesday, where he expressed appreciation for Iraq's arrangements for the funeral processions and reception ceremonies.

The Iranian President described Iraq's hospitality as a reflection of the deep historical, cultural and religious ties between the two nations and said it symbolised Islamic solidarity.

Reviewing the growing trajectory of bilateral ties, Pezeshkian emphasised the need to deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest. He also invited the Iraqi Prime Minister to visit Tehran, saying such a visit could open a new chapter in political, economic, security and regional cooperation, according to IRNA.

Addressing recent regional developments, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of preserving stability, security and lasting peace.

On international agreements, he said the Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled its commitments with goodwill and responsibility, but added that past experience showed the United States had not honoured its obligations. He said Iran would not accept any breach of agreements or deviation from established accords, IRNA reported.

In response, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi conveyed his condolences over the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and said the Iraqi government and people considered participation in the funeral ceremonies a moral and religious duty.

He described the late Iranian leader as a transformative figure in the Islamic world and reaffirmed Baghdad's commitment to expanding strategic cooperation with Iran based on mutual respect, shared interests and good neighbourly relations, IRNA reported. (ANI)

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