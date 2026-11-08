Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Philip Green celebrates final Diwali in India as Australian High Commissioner

Philip Green celebrates final Diwali in India as Australian High Commissioner

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:17 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green celebrated his final Diwali in the country with members of the Australian High Commission, sharing glimpses of the festivities and extending warm wishes to people marking the Festival of Lights.

In a post on X, Green said the celebrations with the High Commission family were particularly special this year as he marked his final Diwali in India in his capacity as High Commissioner.

"#Diwali with the High Commission family is always special, and even more so as I celebrate my final Diwali in India as High Commissioner. A memorable day of warmth, festive cheer & lots of dancing. A few highlights," he said.

Meanwhile, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade also extended Diwali greetings, highlighting the festival's significance in the country's multicultural identity.

Advertisement

"Diwali is celebrated by millions around the world and is a vibrant part of Australia's multicultural story. To everyone celebrating in Australia, India and around the world, may the Festival of Lights bring peace, happiness and prosperity," it said in a post on X.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India also joined the celebrations by organising a special diya-decorating workshop to mark Diwali 2026.

"Celebrating Diwali 2026! To celebrate the Festival of Lights, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India organised a special diya-decorating workshop. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!" the embassy said.

Advertisement

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah also extended warm greetings to people celebrating the festival, wishing that the occasion illuminated homes with happiness and filled hearts with hope, while bringing peace, prosperity and harmony.

Meanwhile, ASEAN extended its greetings to communities celebrating Deepavali across the region.

"Happy Deepavali! Warm wishes to our friends who celebrate Deepavali across the region. May this meaningful occasion bring joy, togetherness, and cherished moments with family and loved ones," ASEAN said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Indian diplomatic missions across the United States and Canada also organised cultural programmes and community gatherings to mark Diwali, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage and the contributions of the Indian diaspora.

The celebrations included events in New York, Rhode Island, San Francisco and Washington State, with local leaders and representatives participating in the festivities.

The US Embassy in India also extended its wishes, saying, "HAPPY DIWALI. The U.S. Embassy wishes all a celebration filled with light and happiness." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts