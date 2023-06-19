Philippine ferry catches fire, 120 rescued

Manila: All 120 passengers and crew members aboard a Philippine ferry that caught fire at sea on Sunday were rescued safely and the fire was extinguished, the coast guard said. The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire while travelling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in central Philippines, the coast guard said. Two vessels were deployed for rescuing and putting out flames, which raged for more than five hours. ians
Pak to try blasphemy suspects for terrorism
lahore: Succumbing to the demands of a radical Islamist party, Pakistan government has agreed to try blasphemy suspects under terrorism charges in addition to the other sections of the country’s penal code. The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan ended its 25-day-long protest at Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat district, some 200 km from Lahore, after signing a pact with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government.
