Philippine President Marcos calls for stronger ASEAN-UN cooperation to achieve SDGs

Manila [Philippines], November 16 (ANI): Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday pressed for deeper collaboration between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations (UN) to fast-track progress towards fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Delivering his opening address at the 16th ASEAN-UN Summit, hosted at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, the Philippine leader underscored the pressing need for renewed political commitment, robust private sector partnerships and evidence-based cooperation to overcome developmental hurdles, particularly across developing economies.

“With 2030 less than four years away and only 36 per cent of Accessible Sustainable Development Goals targets on track, achieving these goals requires renewed political will, stronger partnerships with the private sector, and cooperation that is evidence-based and responsive to the needs of its members, especially developing countries,” Marcos stated.

The President noted that the ASEAN-UN Complementarities Initiative serves as an essential framework for synchronising the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 with the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

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Through this mechanism, the regional bloc endeavours to deliver tangible contributions towards worldwide targets. Furthermore, Marcos welcomed the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption in September of a resolution marking the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, which reiterates the foundational principles governing interstate diplomacy across the region and beyond.

Marking the inaugural year of implementation under the ASEAN-UN Plan of Action 2026–2030, Marcos detailed the expansive scope of bilateral coordination. “Our cooperation spans peace and security, from combating trafficking in persons, online scams and illicit drugs, to peacekeeping and keeping Southeast Asia free of nuclear weapons,” he said.

“It extends to trade facilitation, digital transformation, the blue economy, the ASEAN Power Grid and sustainable minerals development. It also covers health, food security, disaster management, climate action and the protection of women, children and persons with disabilities, as well as science and technology cooperation,” he added.

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Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the United Nations' firm dedication to broadening its strategic alliance with ASEAN in the face of escalating global complexities.

“Our partnership has grown and expanded, from peacekeeper training and climate resilience to human rights and gender equality, to technology and innovation, to conflict prevention and resolution, to supporting progress towards the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and the Sustainable Development Goals,” Guterres remarked.

The UN chief drew attention to protracted conflicts, shifting climate patterns, humanitarian emergencies, mounting living expenses and escalating tariff and energy burdens as primary structural pressures confronting both Southeast Asia and the wider international community.

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“As we enter the 15th year of the ASEAN-UN comprehensive partnership, we face strong headwinds, raging conflicts, unchecked climate change, soaring humanitarian needs, a cost-of-living crisis, and rising tariffs and energy costs. I want to reaffirm the unconditional commitment of the United Nations,” Guterres emphasised.

Additionally, Guterres stressed the vital importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation, specifically highlighting ongoing maritime disruptions across the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

He also lauded ASEAN's constructive diplomatic leadership in fostering regional stability, noting tangible progress in negotiations concerning a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, alongside measures to maintain the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand. (ANI)

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