Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Philippine President Marcos urges ASEAN, China to uphold peaceful dispute settlement

Philippine President Marcos urges ASEAN, China to uphold peaceful dispute settlement

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:22 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manila [Philippines], November 16 (ANI): Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday called on regional partners to translate verbal pledges regarding the peaceful resolution of disputes into concrete actions, highlighting the need for self-restraint, mutual respect and practical cooperation amid ongoing regional tensions.

Addressing delegates at the 29th ASEAN-China Summit in Manila, Marcos noted that the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) provides an ideal platform to reaffirm adherence to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

"During this anniversary year, our shared commitment to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes must be reflected in our actions, including through self-restraint, mutual respect and practical cooperation," he stated.

While avoiding explicit references to specific territorial disputes, his comments came against the backdrop of continued tensions in the South China Sea, particularly within the West Philippine Sea, where Manila and Beijing maintain overlapping territorial claims.

Advertisement

Marcos also highlighted progress in negotiations concerning a substantive and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, noting that dialogue had advanced based on guidelines agreed upon in 2023.

He reaffirmed that any finalised pact must strictly align with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Serving as the ASEAN chair for 2026, the Philippines has consistently advocated for an accelerated conclusion to COC negotiations to effectively manage disputes and prevent maritime incidents from escalating in contested waters.

Advertisement

Although discussions remain active, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has indicated that talks are approximately 80 per cent complete.

Furthermore, Marcos underscored broader milestones in bilateral relations, as ASEAN-China relations mark their 35th anniversary alongside the fifth anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

He pointed to joint achievements spanning commerce, investment, energy security and environmental protection, highlighting the adoption of a joint declaration in July addressing regional economic spillovers from developments in the Middle East and joint energy initiatives.

Advertisement

Chinese Premier Li Qiang noted that bilateral trade between Beijing and the regional bloc surpassed USD 1 trillion over the previous year, while cumulative mutual investments exceeded USD 500 billion.

Li also highlighted joint progress in the digital and green economies, artificial intelligence and regional connectivity frameworks.

Even as Manila maintains commercial engagement with Beijing, the Philippines continues to expand its broader defence alliances with international partners to navigate ongoing maritime challenges in the South China Sea. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts