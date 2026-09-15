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Home / World / Philippines Foreign Secy hails "very successful" BRICS summit under India's chairship, highlights South-South cooperation

Philippines Foreign Secy hails "very successful" BRICS summit under India's chairship, highlights South-South cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 08:52 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Manila [Philippines], September 15 (ANI): Philippines has commended India for organising a “very successful” BRICS Summit and highlighted the importance of South-South cooperation as a key aspect of the grouping.

In an exclusive interview with ANI on Tuesday from Manila, the Philippines’ Foreign Secretary Ma Theresa P Lazaro, praised the diversity of BRICS membership and India’s efforts in steering the grouping amid differing geopolitical perspectives.

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“I think the issue of South-South cooperation is very important, and I think this is a very important aspect of the BRICS Summit,” the Foreign Secretary said.

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Highlighting the diversity of the expanded BRICS grouping, she said it was “laudable” that the grouping was seeking to address a range of geopolitical issues.

“I commend India for, of course, not only initiating this very important organisation platform, but as well as organising a very successful summit,” she added.

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The remarks come as India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi last weekend, with leaders and representatives of the expanded grouping discussing issues of global governance, economic cooperation, development and priorities of the Global South.

The Philippines’ remarks also come against the backdrop of its growing engagement with India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holding bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit.

The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the India-Philippines strategic partnership, including cooperation in areas such as defence, maritime security, infrastructure, fintech, trade and emerging technologies.

Speaking on the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippine President Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, the Foreign Secretary said the two leaders discussed a wide range of areas aimed at further deepening the India-Philippines strategic partnership.

She said the discussions covered areas including defence, maritime security, infrastructure and fintech, while also highlighting possible cooperation in the space sector.

“You have already enumerated a good number of the discussions that were held between the two leaders,” she said, adding that infrastructure was another important area of discussion.

She specifically mentioned discussions on the train system and fintech and said the Philippines was also looking at the possibility of cooperation with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to support the country’s newly established space agency.

“Of course, I can add infrastructure, fintech, and many other important issues,” she said.

India and the Philippines share warm and multifaceted bilateral relations rooted in historical ties and shared democratic values. Cooperation spans various sectors, including defence, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations on 26 November 1949, shortly after both countries gained independence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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